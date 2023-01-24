Senior Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

We are recruiting for a Senior Test Analyst with a minimum of 6+ years of experience in
- Manual Testing: minimum 6 years experience
- Automation Testing: minimum 2 years experience
- Strong SQL experience
- API Testing experience (SOAP UI or POSTMAN)
- Agile experience
This will be an initial 6-month contract and it’s a Hybrid working role. We would need the successful incumbent to be based in Cape Town. [[Email Address Removed]]
Desired Skills:
- Manual Testing
- Automation Testing
- Strong SQL experience
- API Testing
- Agile
- SOAP UI or POSTMAN