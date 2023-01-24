Senior Web Developer

Our client is a leading technology solutions provider and to support their continuous growth they are looking for a Senior Web Developer to join their team in Cape Town. This role is a Hybrid model and is open to relocation. The role is a 12 month contract.

The Senior Web Developer will be responsible for creating highly scalable, responsive web applications that facilitates a great user experience. The Senior Web Developer will be familiar with advanced programming techniques and design patterns and, in accordance with the Technical Lead, will provide guidance to the other Developers.

To apply, you need to have a relevant IT Degree/Diploma coupled with 5+ years’ development experience.

What you need to be successful for the role?

Minimum of 5 years Front-End/Web Applications development experience

Experience in working with agile teams and successfully delivering agile based software projects

Proven knowledge of SOLID Principles and UML understanding

Angular experience

JavaScript Frameworks, i.e., Angular, Front-End Frameworks, HTML5, CSS3, SASS / LESS, JQuery/Typescript, Visual Studio, TFS / Git, MongoDB, REST API, Azure DevOps and C#

Desirable Criteria:

Development experience in Microsoft technologies

ThunderHead Experience

Must be multi-skilled and or willing to learn and apply new technologies and languages.

Be able to work alongside Backend Development Team to integrate application code into websites and or web applications.

Strong troubleshooting and problem-solving skills

We can offer you a career (not just a job), and opportunities to learn and grow, working for a company that is at the forefront of their industry. If you are passionate about what you deliver and want to be continually excited about what you do, then you would be a great fit!

