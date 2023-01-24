Snr Full Stack Java – G1719

Jan 24, 2023

  • Conduct with the feature team members, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model.

  • Maintain and develop, deploy and operate frontend and backend cross platform applications based on Java Frameworks.

  • Manage application dependencies across the full stack from application to infrastructure.

  • Implement robust automated test cases to ensure technical solutions meet expected outcomes and business objectives

  • Create and maintain automated deployment pipelines to maintain quality control and deployment agility. Prepare and document standard operating procedures and protocols as well as required system documentation

  • Support operational excellence goals through strong operations knowledge. Resolve escalated support topics as part of tier-3 DevOps role to ensure the highest availability of critical applications.

  • Plan and execute upgrade of existing applications, tools, and features. Create solutions and solve problems using a cloud-native toolchain, to ensure world-class uptime and business agility. Plan work-effort as part

Minimum Requirements:

  • 3 Years plus in a Senior role, more than 6 year plus total experience required.

  • Back End: Java EE/Jakarta EE, PL/SQLz, REST, SOAP, Microprofile, Payara. Optional Quarkus, Apache Lucene

  • Front End: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Ajax. Optional JSF/JSP

  • CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines (Maven, GIT, Jenkins, Sonar, Jira, Confluence, Fortify, GitHub, GitHub Actions, Azure Container registry)

  • Testing: Unit Test Framework Junit, optional function Testing Selenium, integration testing

  • Infrastructure: AZURE or other cloud infrastructure

  • Databases: SQL, noSQL

  • SDLC Methodology: Agile, Scrum, Kanban or XP

  • Databases: Oracle, Postgres

  • Containers: Docker, Kubernetes

Desired Skills:

  • JavaEE
  • PLSQL
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • JavaScript
  • Oracle
  • cloud infrastructure
  • Docker

