Snr Full Stack Java – G1719

- Conduct with the feature team members, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model.
- Maintain and develop, deploy and operate frontend and backend cross platform applications based on Java Frameworks.
- Manage application dependencies across the full stack from application to infrastructure.
- Implement robust automated test cases to ensure technical solutions meet expected outcomes and business objectives
- Create and maintain automated deployment pipelines to maintain quality control and deployment agility. Prepare and document standard operating procedures and protocols as well as required system documentation
- Support operational excellence goals through strong operations knowledge. Resolve escalated support topics as part of tier-3 DevOps role to ensure the highest availability of critical applications.
- Plan and execute upgrade of existing applications, tools, and features. Create solutions and solve problems using a cloud-native toolchain, to ensure world-class uptime and business agility. Plan work-effort as part
Minimum Requirements:
- 3 Years plus in a Senior role, more than 6 year plus total experience required.
- Back End: Java EE/Jakarta EE, PL/SQLz, REST, SOAP, Microprofile, Payara. Optional Quarkus, Apache Lucene
- Front End: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Ajax. Optional JSF/JSP
- CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines (Maven, GIT, Jenkins, Sonar, Jira, Confluence, Fortify, GitHub, GitHub Actions, Azure Container registry)
- Testing: Unit Test Framework Junit, optional function Testing Selenium, integration testing
- Infrastructure: AZURE or other cloud infrastructure
- Databases: SQL, noSQL
- SDLC Methodology: Agile, Scrum, Kanban or XP
- Databases: Oracle, Postgres
- Containers: Docker, Kubernetes
Desired Skills:
- JavaEE
- PLSQL
- HTML
- CSS
- JavaScript
- Oracle
- cloud infrastructure
- Docker