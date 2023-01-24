Snr Java Backend Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding expertise of a Snr Java Backend Engineer, able to take the lead on requirements pertaining to APIs and how they are served to the front-end applications, is sought by a dynamic provider of innovative Tech & Marketing solutions. Applicants need to have at least 5+ years’ suitable work experience including having built REST APIs using the Spring framework and strong Java. Any prior Frontend experience and building Android applications will prove beneficial.

REQUIREMENTS:

5+ Years’ relevant experience.

Experience building REST API’s using Spring framework.

Java.

Android.

Advantageous –

Experience building Android applications.

Frontend knowledge.

Desired Skills:

Snr

Java

Backend

