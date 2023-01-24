Software Developer

Requirements

Collaboration with other developers and scrum team to develop end-user requirements and specifications

Design Detail Technical Documents and Process Flow

Producing efficient and elegant code base requirements

Testing and deploying applications

Troubleshooting, debugging, maintaining and improving existing code

Ability to develop and integrate API

Azure Dev Ops

Experience with Agile / Scrum Methodology

SQL DB exposure

3+ experience in C#

Excellent knowledge of software development life cycle

Strong problem-solving and communication skills

Knowledge of Object-Oriented Programming

Ability to learn quickly and work independently or as part of a team

Degree / Diploma in Computer Science or Programming

