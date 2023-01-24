Software Developer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

C# Developer
Requirements
- Collaboration with other developers and scrum team to develop end-user requirements and specifications
- Design Detail Technical Documents and Process Flow
- Producing efficient and elegant code base requirements
- Testing and deploying applications
- Troubleshooting, debugging, maintaining and improving existing code
- Ability to develop and integrate API
- Azure Dev Ops
- Experience with Agile / Scrum Methodology
- SQL DB exposure
- 3+ experience in C#
- Excellent knowledge of software development life cycle
- Strong problem-solving and communication skills
- Knowledge of Object-Oriented Programming
- Ability to learn quickly and work independently or as part of a team
- Degree / Diploma in Computer Science or Programming
