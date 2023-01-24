SQL Developer

SQL Developer

Requirements

Using our tracking system, the candidate will be responsible for identifying drawbacks and make

appropriate improvements, in addition, the person will identify existing problems and

implement appropriate solutions.

The role requires interactions with clients’ business analysts (or systems teams) to establish

requirements for new enhancements. Analyse these requirements in order to build new

business functions or enhance existing ones using T-SQL, to ensure that quality work is delivered

in accordance with the client’s specification. For example, developing workflows (using our

integrated workflow tool) to design business process flows, or develop customised screens.

Testing of various procedures and their interactions.

Resolve support queries that are logged on our “issue log” system. (The candidate will use and interpret existing stored procedures in order to resolve queries/errors).

Analyse and resolve any system errors originating from the database.

Query optimization.

Writing of reports and creating report templates.

Data conversion, and data cleansing will be [Email Address Removed]ledge of SSIS would be advantageous.

Liaising with our training department to document any new processes or changes to existing ones.

