System Administrator II at Ntice Search

Our client, a well known retail giant, is currently looking for a Systems Administrator (Linux) for their team in Cape Town.
Responsibilities
- Provide advanced operating system support for Linux servers
- Design, install and support VMware
- Manage support calls for the supported environment
- Maintain related documentation
- Ensure optimal efficiency of VMware systems
- Establish and ensure high availability of systems
- Deploy Hardware
- Provide hardware support for servers
- Installing and configuring software, hardware and networks
- Monitoring system performance and troubleshooting issues
- Ensuring security and efficiency of IT infrastructure
- Install and configure software and hardware
- Manage network servers and technology tools
- Set up accounts and workstations
- Monitor performance and maintain systems according to requirements
- Troubleshoot issues and outages
- Ensure security through access controls, backups and firewalls
- Upgrade systems with new releases and models
- Develop expertise to train staff on new technologies
- Build an internal wiki with technical documentation, manuals and IT policies
Qualifications
- Matric
- BSc/Ba in Information Technology, Computer Science or a related discipline
- Professional certifications (e.g. MCSA/MSCE & System administration certifications in Linux, Microsoft, or other network related fields are a plus)
- Experience with databases, networks (LAN, WAN) and patch management
- 8+ years of database, network administration, or system administration experience
- Oracle Linux System Administrator (Oracle)
- Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA) / Red Hat Certified Engineer (RHCE)
- CompTIA Server+
Competencies
- Ability to create scripts in Python, Perl or other language
- Familiarity with various operating systems and platforms
- Resourcefulness and problem-solving aptitude
- Excellent communication skills
- Knowledge of different operating systems (Microsoft, Unix, Linux, etc.)
- Basic programming skills – (PHP, JavaScript, etc.)
- Hardware knowledge
- Attention to detail
- Problem solving mindset
- Critical thinking
Desired Skills:
- System
- Administrator
- Linux