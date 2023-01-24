System Administrator II at Ntice Search

Our client, a well known retail giant, is currently looking for a Systems Administrator (Linux) for their team in Cape Town.

Responsibilities

Provide advanced operating system support for Linux servers

Design, install and support VMware

Manage support calls for the supported environment

Maintain related documentation

Ensure optimal efficiency of VMware systems

Establish and ensure high availability of systems

Deploy Hardware

Provide hardware support for servers

Installing and configuring software, hardware and networks

Monitoring system performance and troubleshooting issues

Ensuring security and efficiency of IT infrastructure

Install and configure software and hardware

Manage network servers and technology tools

Set up accounts and workstations

Monitor performance and maintain systems according to requirements

Troubleshoot issues and outages

Ensure security through access controls, backups and firewalls

Upgrade systems with new releases and models

Develop expertise to train staff on new technologies

Build an internal wiki with technical documentation, manuals and IT policies

Qualifications

Matric

BSc/Ba in Information Technology, Computer Science or a related discipline

Professional certifications (e.g. MCSA/MSCE & System administration certifications in Linux, Microsoft, or other network related fields are a plus)

Experience with databases, networks (LAN, WAN) and patch management

8+ years of database, network administration, or system administration experience

Oracle Linux System Administrator (Oracle)

Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA) / Red Hat Certified Engineer (RHCE)

CompTIA Server+

Competencies

Ability to create scripts in Python, Perl or other language

Familiarity with various operating systems and platforms

Resourcefulness and problem-solving aptitude

Excellent communication skills

Knowledge of different operating systems (Microsoft, Unix, Linux, etc.)

Basic programming skills – (PHP, JavaScript, etc.)

Hardware knowledge

Attention to detail

Problem solving mindset

Critical thinking

