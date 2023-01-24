System Administrator II at Ntice Search

Jan 24, 2023

Our client, a well known retail giant, is currently looking for a Systems Administrator (Linux) for their team in Cape Town.

Responsibilities

  • Provide advanced operating system support for Linux servers
  • Design, install and support VMware
  • Manage support calls for the supported environment
  • Maintain related documentation
  • Ensure optimal efficiency of VMware systems
  • Establish and ensure high availability of systems
  • Deploy Hardware
  • Provide hardware support for servers
  • Installing and configuring software, hardware and networks
  • Monitoring system performance and troubleshooting issues
  • Ensuring security and efficiency of IT infrastructure
  • Install and configure software and hardware
  • Manage network servers and technology tools
  • Set up accounts and workstations
  • Monitor performance and maintain systems according to requirements
  • Troubleshoot issues and outages
  • Ensure security through access controls, backups and firewalls
  • Upgrade systems with new releases and models
  • Develop expertise to train staff on new technologies
  • Build an internal wiki with technical documentation, manuals and IT policies

Qualifications

  • Matric
  • BSc/Ba in Information Technology, Computer Science or a related discipline
  • Professional certifications (e.g. MCSA/MSCE & System administration certifications in Linux, Microsoft, or other network related fields are a plus)
  • Experience with databases, networks (LAN, WAN) and patch management
  • 8+ years of database, network administration, or system administration experience
  • Oracle Linux System Administrator (Oracle)
  • Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA) / Red Hat Certified Engineer (RHCE)
  • CompTIA Server+

Competencies

  • Ability to create scripts in Python, Perl or other language
  • Familiarity with various operating systems and platforms
  • Resourcefulness and problem-solving aptitude
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Knowledge of different operating systems (Microsoft, Unix, Linux, etc.)
  • Basic programming skills – (PHP, JavaScript, etc.)
  • Hardware knowledge
  • Attention to detail
  • Problem solving mindset
  • Critical thinking

Desired Skills:

  • System
  • Administrator
  • Linux

