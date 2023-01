Test Analyst

We are recruiting for a Test Analyst with a minimum of 5 years of experience in

Initial contract position

Manual Testing

Previous experience with Insurance or retail testing

Thorough understanding of testing vocabulary

SQL Queries and Databases

API: Postman or SOAP UI

ALM

This is a contract role and it’s a hybrid/remote work model to be located in – Johannesburg.

[[Email Address Removed]]

Desired Skills:

Manual Testing

SQL

API: Postman or SOAP UI

ALM

Learn more/Apply for this position