437_439_ SAP BW Consultant (Expert)

Job Title: 437_439_ SAP BW Consultant (Expert)

Location: Gauteng

Contract Term: 1 February 2023 – 31 December 2025

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:



– SAP BW4/HANA Data Modelling skills is essential

– SAP BW 7.5 Data Modelling and BEX skills are essential.

– SAP ABAP competence is beneficial.

– SAP BW-IP Knowledge will be beneficial

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

German speaking will be an advantage.

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

At least 10 years SAP BW experience.

Experience working in international teams.

Business process knowledge in Finance area.

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

You will be responsible to build BW extractors to and from various source systems (R3, S4).

Desired Skills:

SAP BW

R3

S4

ABAP

Learn more/Apply for this position