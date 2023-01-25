Agile Java Lead Team 2

You a Senior Java Dev that wants to in management but just can’t give up your code? I have a role for an Agile Java Lead.

This is an 80/20 role … make no mistake.. you will still code BUT you will be managing, leading, mentoring your team of Developers and QA’s … dealing with Product owners and running the teams Stand-ups and more…

I need a Senior Java Developer, A servant -leader….

If you have :

8 years + Java experience

Angular / Typescript / Vuejs

TDD

API experience

Microservices

Experience leading /mentoring teams (Even if not officially)

* Had experience with recruitment and hiring of Developers and QA’s

Not all roles fit one .. we are flexible, let’s chat about what you can bring to the table.

Please note that preference will be given to South African citizens /permanent residents.

Huge growth opportunities on all fronts with this one!

Apply now. Please send your updated CV and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Java

Team Lead

Software Development Manager

Agile

Scrum

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical and bonus and much much more

