Jan 25, 2023

The BI Developer is responsible for end to end BI development, support, monitoring, analysis and maintenance within the BI and Data Warehouse environment/s, as well as general BI functions to assist the BI team in day-to-day operations and ad hoc tasks when required.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Intelligence
  • SSAS
  • SSRS
  • Microsoft BI
  • SQL Server Integration Services
  • Data Warehousing
  • Microsoft Power BI
  • C#
  • etl

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our well established client located in the Parktown area of Gauteng is currently in search of a BI Dev. They are currently actively interviewing for the suited candidate to join their dynamic and innovative team. If you have all the experience and qualifications Apply Today!

