BI Developer

The BI Developer is responsible for end to end BI development, support, monitoring, analysis and maintenance within the BI and Data Warehouse environment/s, as well as general BI functions to assist the BI team in day-to-day operations and ad hoc tasks when required.

Desired Skills:

Business Intelligence

SSAS

SSRS

Microsoft BI

SQL Server Integration Services

Data Warehousing

Microsoft Power BI

C#

etl

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our well established client located in the Parktown area of Gauteng is currently in search of a BI Dev. They are currently actively interviewing for the suited candidate to join their dynamic and innovative team. If you have all the experience and qualifications Apply Today!

