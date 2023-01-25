BI Developer – Gauteng Parktown

The BI Developer is responsible for end to end BI development, support, monitoring, analysis and maintenance within the BI and Data Warehouse environment/s, as well as general BI functions to assist the BI team in day-to-day operations and ad hoc tasks when required.
Desired Skills:
- Business Intelligence
- SSAS
- SSRS
- Microsoft BI
- SQL Server Integration Services
- Data Warehousing
- Microsoft Power BI
- C#
- etl
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our well established client located in the Parktown area of Gauteng is currently in search of a BI Dev. They are currently actively interviewing for the suited candidate to join their dynamic and innovative team. If you have all the experience and qualifications Apply Today!