Business Analyst

A project driven, Business Systems Analyst role. This is for the Lean, Agile and creative business professional. Exposure to multiple industries, multiple platforms, applications and systems…. the key to this exciting new role!

This is a role for an eloquent and flexible, hands-on candidate with 5 years + Business Systems, Project and Business Analysis experience.

This role requires a candidate with a relevant tertiary IT qualification.

You will be involved in :

Multiple projects

Systems analysis

Requirements gathering and documentation

Monitoring

Continuous improvement

Testing

…and much much more

In addition, you will need solid SQL experience coupled with experience across multiple ERP systems

Please note that this role is a hybrid role based in Sandton and you should be or be prepared to be fully vaccinated.

For more information on this role please send your updated CV and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Business Systems Annlaysis

Project

ERP

Lean

Testing

Agile

