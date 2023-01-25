Business Analyst: Salesforce

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a Business Analyst with Salesforce experience to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions in the Bank.

Purpose Statement

Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions

Undertake impact analysis specific to solution and the changes thereof, within the solution and effected peer systems

Identification of Risks, Issues and Decisions needed in support of project deliverables and scope. This also includes understanding of Project Management principles (Prince2).

Understanding and conceptualisation of the MIS/Reporting requirement and need from the solution

Leadership skills including management of teams, expectations and process, solution and operational change

Experience

Min:

Must have proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within the environment

Ideal:

At least 3 – 7 years’ experience as Business Analyst

Basic project management experience

Qualification:

Minimum / Ideal:

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge:

Minimum:

Ideal:

Skills

Strategic Thinking Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

