Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for a highly experienced Business Analyst with a minimum of 10 years’ experience.

Must have experience working on large scale projects as well as handling day-to-day operational requests from the business.

Financial Services experience.

Business Lending experience.

Ability to successfully manage multiple tasks at any given point, strong relationship building skills communication skills.

Understanding of Indices, fundamentals and analytical data, returns level data etc.

Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.

Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing optimization strategies.

Staying up-to-date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernize systems.

Performing requirements analysis.

Managing projects, developing project plans, and monitoring performance.

Updating, implementing, and maintaining procedures.

Prioritizing initiatives based on business needs and requirements.

Managing competing resources and priorities.

Monitoring deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects.

Communication

Technical Understanding

Problem Solving

Leadership

Teamwork

Client Management

Business Operations

Multitask

Product BA

Takes ownership

Works in an unstructured environment

Not micro-managed

Comfortable to work under pressure

Work on a new product

Be proactive

Desired Skills:

Time Management

Critical Thinking

Spreadsheet software

Judgment and Decision Making

Active Listening

Tax preparation software

Accounting Software

