Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for a highly experienced Business Analyst with a minimum of 10 years’ experience.
- minimum of 10 years Business Analysis.
- Must have experience working on large scale projects as well as handling day-to-day operational requests from the business.
- Financial Services experience.
- Business Lending experience.
- Ability to successfully manage multiple tasks at any given point, strong relationship building skills communication skills.
- Understanding of Indices, fundamentals and analytical data, returns level data etc.
- Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.
- Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing optimization strategies.
- Staying up-to-date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernize systems.
- Performing requirements analysis.
- Managing projects, developing project plans, and monitoring performance.
- Updating, implementing, and maintaining procedures.
- Prioritizing initiatives based on business needs and requirements.
- Managing competing resources and priorities.
- Monitoring deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects.
- Communication
- Technical Understanding
- Problem Solving
- Leadership
- Teamwork
- Client Management
- Business Operations
- Multitask
- Product BA
- Takes ownership
- Works in an unstructured environment
- Not micro-managed
- Comfortable to work under pressure
- Work on a new product
- Be proactive
Desired Skills:
- Time Management
- Critical Thinking
- Spreadsheet software
- Judgment and Decision Making
- Active Listening
- Tax preparation software
- Accounting Software