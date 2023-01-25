Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Jan 25, 2023

We are looking for a highly experienced Business Analyst with a minimum of 10 years’ experience.

  • minimum of 10 years Business Analysis.

  • Must have experience working on large scale projects as well as handling day-to-day operational requests from the business.

  • Financial Services experience.

  • Business Lending experience.

  • Ability to successfully manage multiple tasks at any given point, strong relationship building skills communication skills.

  • Understanding of Indices, fundamentals and analytical data, returns level data etc.

  • Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.

  • Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing optimization strategies.

  • Staying up-to-date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernize systems.

  • Performing requirements analysis.

  • Managing projects, developing project plans, and monitoring performance.

  • Updating, implementing, and maintaining procedures.

  • Prioritizing initiatives based on business needs and requirements.

  • Managing competing resources and priorities.

  • Monitoring deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects.

  • Communication

  • Technical Understanding

  • Problem Solving

  • Leadership

  • Teamwork

  • Client Management

  • Business Operations

  • Multitask

  • Product BA

  • Takes ownership

  • Works in an unstructured environment

  • Not micro-managed

  • Comfortable to work under pressure

  • Work on a new product

  • Be proactive

Desired Skills:

  • Time Management
  • Critical Thinking
  • Spreadsheet software
  • Judgment and Decision Making
  • Active Listening
  • Tax preparation software
  • Accounting Software

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *