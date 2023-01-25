DevOps Engineer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment – Remote Remote

ENVIRONMENT:

An international Company, with a modern data automation and integration platform, that enables enterprises to innovate faster by unlocking and optimizing data across multiple services and systems, is seeking to employ a remotely based DevOps Engineer. You will be responsible for managing the availability, performance, security, and scalability of our cloud systems. You should be skilled at building software delivery pipelines, deploying and monitoring services on AWS; and managing and learning from incidents. You must have a bachelor’s degree in IT or Sciences and also be AWS certified (e.g. Cloud Practitioner / DevOps Engineer / Advanced networking / Security)

DUTIES:

Management of systems for gathering metrics, logging, and monitoring on AWS.

Manage and monitor the Company’s cloud infrastructure across AWS and other systems.

Implement scalable, resilient, and secure solutions in the public cloud, especially in AWS.

Participate in automation initiatives to streamline processes, improve efficiencies, and reduce hosting costs.

Providing recommendations for architecture and process improvements.

Automate the deployment, management, and maintenance of the Company’s cloud infrastructure using tools such as Terraform.

Enhance and drive automation and “Infrastructure as Code” delivery.

Work closely with development team to assist with infrastructure needs.

Build and implement CI/CD pipelines for services.

Deliver cloud projects in an Agile environment.

Participate in technical discussions with existing & potential clients and internal teams.

Participate in research and development to deliver complex cloud-native solutions.

Responsible for managing and upgrading DevOps toolsets.

Identifying cybersecurity risks and deploying mitigations.

Assist with infrastructure risk management and necessary compliance regimes.

System troubleshooting and problem resolution across various application domains and platforms.

Incidence management and root cause analysis.

Pre-production acceptance testing for quality assurance.

REQUIREMENTS:

Main technology stack: AWS Terraform Docker



A bachelor’s degree in IT or Sciences (pref)

AWS certified (e.g.Cloud Practitioner / DevOps Engineer / Advanced networking / Security)

Minimum 2 years’ experience managing infrastructure on AWS.

3 to 5 years total DevOps experience

Pref in designing and implementing complex DevOps solutions on a global scale / multi region scale.

Excellent communication and coordination skills.

Due to the sensitivity of the data and systems we work with, a Credit and Criminal check will be required.

Work remotely.

Work for a tech-centric company with an international presence.

ATTRIBUTES:

• Ability to write technical documentation (required)

• A passion for improvement, innovation, and growth.

• Excellent self-management skills and goal driven.

• Proven problem-solving ability.

• Work effectively in a team.

