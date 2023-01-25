Divisional IT Manager (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Parktown

ENVIRONMENT:

A Joburg-based Shared Services Centre specializing in the Health sector urgently seeks a strong technical & self-driven Divisional IT Manager who will be responsible for the management of internet and email capacity necessary for staff to perform their responsibilities as well as equipment and software. You will also review projected IT infrastructure, develop policies, SOPs, guidelines and appropriate implementation/training plans while also being expected to travel to sites to setup and provide support. You will have to be contactable at all times for any unplanned emergencies or repairs. You will require a suitable Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma with at least 5 years’ IT Support experience, have a high stress tolerance and is proactive with the ability to exercise discretion and can exercise independent decision-making.

DUTIES:

IT Infrastructure and Support –

Ensure email and internet uptime is maximized and maintained.

Provide and ensure Hardware is in place and functional, staff requirements and operational requirements met.

Review projected IT infrastructure and ensure that needs are met through assessment of existing and make recommendations for purchasing new equipment.

Manage IT Suppliers and ensure procurement is compliant to budgets and specifications.

Liaise with Procurement Officer for IT related assets.

Travel to sites, set up and provide support. Must be contactable at all times for any unplanned emergencies or repairs.

Management of IT related equipment –

Manage and assist with printing needs of staff and ensure reports run monthly for project billing purposes.

Provide maintenance and support for video conferencing needs.

Provide IT support for staff as required.

Manage Access control system in place and ensure reports are run as requested.

Administrative Support –

Develop policies, SOPs, guidelines and appropriate implementation/training plans.

Staff Management –

Attend to all staffing requirements and administration.

Supervise and manage the duties of subordinates to ensure optimal staff utilisation and maintenance of sound labour relations.

Perform and facilitate performance development and assessments.

Identify substandard performance by team members and take necessary corrective action.

Coach and train subordinates and team members to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and skills required by the organisation.

Effective self-management and performance ownership –

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrates effective self-management.

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained.

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback.

Take ownership for driving own career by participating in ongoing training and development activities.

Maintain effective working relationships with suppliers and contractors.

Maintain effective working relationships with relevant staff at various levels.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Relevant Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in IT Support.

ATTRIBUTES:

Must be proactive and able to exercise discretion and independent decision-making.

Able to prioritize own workload and work to meet deadlines.

High stress tolerance.

Self-motivated and be able to work independently as well as part of a diverse and multidisciplinary team.

Assertive, confident and adaptable.

