Embedded Developer

Qualifications / Experience:
- NDip with minimum of 5 years work experience in a similar environment
- BTech with minimum of 4 years work experience in a similar environment
-
Degree or equivalent qualification in Electrical Engineering with minimum of 2-year work experience in a similar environment
-
Minimum of 4+ years’ experience using C/C++ language (non-negotiable)
- Minimum of 4+ years’ experience in Embedded Software or Firmware (non-negotiable)
- Knowledge of firmware development methodologies and environment
- Ability to read Electrical Schematics and a good understanding of Hardware design
- Experience and knowledge in RTOS (beneficial)
- Firmware/Embedded Software unit testing experience, or any Unit testing experience (beneficial)
- Experience of higher-level languages such as (beneficial):
o C#
o Java
o Python
o JavaScript
o Ruby
Skills:
- In-depth knowledge of firmware development methodologies
- Good knowledge of firmware development environments / tools.
- Capable of reading Electrical Schematics and understanding Hardware Design
Desired Skills:
- Firmware
- R&D
- Hardware
- Electrical Engineering