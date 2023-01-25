Embedded Developer

Jan 25, 2023

Qualifications / Experience:

  • NDip with minimum of 5 years work experience in a similar environment
  • BTech with minimum of 4 years work experience in a similar environment

  • Degree or equivalent qualification in Electrical Engineering with minimum of 2-year work experience in a similar environment

  • Minimum of 4+ years’ experience using C/C++ language (non-negotiable)

  • Minimum of 4+ years’ experience in Embedded Software or Firmware (non-negotiable)
  • Knowledge of firmware development methodologies and environment
  • Ability to read Electrical Schematics and a good understanding of Hardware design
  • Experience and knowledge in RTOS (beneficial)
  • Firmware/Embedded Software unit testing experience, or any Unit testing experience (beneficial)
  • Experience of higher-level languages such as (beneficial):
    o C#
    o Java
    o Python
    o JavaScript
    o Ruby

Skills:

  • In-depth knowledge of firmware development methodologies
  • Good knowledge of firmware development environments / tools.
  • Capable of reading Electrical Schematics and understanding Hardware Design

Desired Skills:

  • Firmware
  • R&D
  • Hardware
  • Electrical Engineering

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *