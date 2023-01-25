Front End Developer

Jan 25, 2023

An exciting position exists for a Developer to develop new web based applications, enhance existing web based applications and bug fixes and production support.

Minimum Requirements:

  • 3+ years web based development (client side)
  • 3+ years web based development (server side)
  • At least 2 years SQL development and DBA
  • Must have: Django (and by extension, python), JS, CSS, HTML and SQL
  • Jenkins, Powershell, ELK Stack, Twilio (Studio) and Apache + IIS will be advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Django
  • HTML
  • Front-end Development
  • creative thinking

