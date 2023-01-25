Front End Developer

An exciting position exists for a Developer to develop new web based applications, enhance existing web based applications and bug fixes and production support.
Minimum Requirements:
- 3+ years web based development (client side)
- 3+ years web based development (server side)
- At least 2 years SQL development and DBA
- Must have: Django (and by extension, python), JS, CSS, HTML and SQL
- Jenkins, Powershell, ELK Stack, Twilio (Studio) and Apache + IIS will be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Django
- HTML
- Front-end Development
- creative thinking