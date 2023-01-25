Integration Engineer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

An international Company, with a modern data automation and integration platform, that enables enterprises to innovate faster by unlocking and optimizing data across multiple services and systems, is seeking to employ a remotely based Integration Engineer. The Integration Engineer will need to work with the Integration Team in Functional & Non-Functional requirements, System Design, Development, and configuration of integration services and components. The role is to be part of the implementation and configuration team that will design, develop, and

support Synatic – our Enterprise Data Automation Platform. The software uses Javascript and JSON, so these skills are imperative.

DUTIES:

Development of integration flows to support client requirements. Developments will be done on Synatic; however, other software and tools will be required, e.g., POSTMAN, FileZilla, etc.

Develop Javascript code according to requirements.

Develop SQL queries, triggers & stored procedures.

Gathering of business requirements – This role may be a developer role; however, client interaction will be required.

Reading and interpreting Business Requirements and Functional Specs.

Unit Testing, SIT testing, and UAT testing with clients.

Support and maintenance of existing interfaces and flows.

REQUIREMENTS:

ETL/ESB experience – using, developing, and supporting integration software. Experience in platforms such as Mulesoft, Informatica, Dell Boomi, SAP Process Orchestration, and other API based integration tools will be beneficial.

IT related tertiary qualification – Computer Science and programming/development related qualifications is a must.

Min 2 Years SOA (SOAP, REST, JSON, XML, ODATA, OAUTH, WADL, WSDL).

Min 3 Years Javascript.

Min 2 Years SQL competency – writing queries and developing stored procedures and understanding of Database structures.

Cloud experience – Architecture/design, development, support. Experience is platforms such as AWS and Azure will be beneficial.

ERP and CRM experience – Good understanding of how various ERP’s and CRM systems work – Salesforce, SAP, Oracle, etc. will be beneficial.

Ability to design solutions given client requirements – this includes all required documentation: Functional and Technical Specifications, Interface Agreements, Test Scripts, Handover Documentation, etc.

Ability to work in a DevOps and Agile environment as well as having a good understanding a Waterfall methodology.

ATTRIBUTES:

Good written and verbal communication.

Self-manager and goal driven.

Proven problem-solving ability.

Customer empathy.

Work effectively in a team.

