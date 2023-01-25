Intermediate Full Stack Developer (C#) (DBN Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Durban based Financial Services seeks the coding expertise of an Intermediate Full Stack Developer whose core role will be to design, develop and test the products. Collaborating with other Devs, you will also help work to determine the product strategy. You will require a suitable Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience of at least 3-6 years industry experience with the ability to work from test scripts as well as be able to complete independent, non-script-based testing. Your tech tools should include C# WebAPI, .Net Core, SOLID Principles, TDD, Angular, SQL, Azure DevOps with a solid understanding of Data Structures and Async Programming.

DUTIES:

Develop and design relevant code on project needs.

Mentor Junior Developers – provide guidance and support to ensure that project deliverables are met in the required quality standards, time.

Create test driven environment for relevant projects.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience 3-6 years of industry experience.

of industry experience. Technical depth across multiple languages.

Ability to work from test scripts as well as the ability to complete independent, non-script-based testing.

Technical Skills –

Data Structures

Understanding Async Programming

C# WebAPI

.Net Core

SOLID Principles

TDD (Test Driven Development)

Angular

MS SQL

Azure DevOps

ATTRIBUTES:

You take ownership of your career and are ready for your next move.

Analytical and you know how to translate problems into clear solutions.

Curious and result driven, looking for continuous improvements.

Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Strong communications skills.

Takes a logical, analytical approach to problem solving and pays close attention to detail.

Contributes towards improving development/ support process. Focus on evaluating and analysing flaws/ discrepancies in system, and ability to implement efficient, high-quality solutions.

Works well with others as part of a team.

COMMENTS:

