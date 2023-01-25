IT Cyber Security Engineer at Bestmed – Gauteng Centurion

Our Client within the insurance industry is looking for an experienced IT Cyber Security Engineer to join their team in Centurion.

Job Purpose:

Responsible for providing operational information technology security and maintenance support to ensure that the Scheme’s infrastructure is not compromised in any way.

Conducts Risk Assessments, Security Control Implementation and Testing, Vulnerability Management.

Performs day to day operations, management, and administration to protect the organisations cyber information integrity, confidentiality and availability of information assets and technology infrastructures.

This operation support includes malware detection, intrusion detection, key management, implementation and monitoring of security controls, access rights and privileges management as well as the delivery of and the content scanning of all internet mail incoming and outgoing.

Reviews and fine-tunes intrusion detection/prevention system and firewall logs.

Develops and implements new solutions based on a wide variety of different technologies.

Manages cyber security audits and third-party penetration tests.

Assists with investigations and coordinates the handling and resolution of security incidents. Provides analytical and technical support to team members and business areas.

Develops technologies to automate security monitoring and creates security baseline documents and standard

Requirments

Technology based Degree/Advanced Diploma

Cyber/IT Sercurity Related Certifications

3-5 Years experience in Cyber Security

7+ Years working in the IT Industry

Desired Skills:

Cyber Security

IT

