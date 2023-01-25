IT Engineer

REQUIREMENTS:
- A+, N+, MCSE
- Minimun of 5 years Network/Server support experience for over 50 users
- Must have own transport (reliable car)
- Experience in managing the entire internal network of an organisation (printers, servers, hardware, software, asset tracking, implementation, ect.
- Hands on eperience in installation, configuration and troubleshooting of Network Operating Systems such as Microsoft Server. Installation and configuration of networking switches, wireless technologies and IP enabled devices
- Sound knowledge of Email/Exchange Servers within a Microsoft environment
- Veeam Backup Software and general backup procedures
- RDS RDweb/Citrix knowledge would be an advantage
DUTIES:
- Manage the Network Systems and infrastructure
- A good understanding of LAN/WAN Networking, Microsoft Server Systems, Windows 10/Professional/Enterprise, with a strong ability to solve & troubleshoot network, hardware and software problems
- Support of company branches and divisions
- Management of ticketing systems and supervision of support staff
Contact Gay Geyser
[Phone Number Removed];
Email: [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Troubleshooting
- System Support
- Network Support
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric