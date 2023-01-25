IT Engineer – Gauteng Selby

Jan 25, 2023

REQUIREMENTS:

  • A+, N+, MCSE
  • Minimun of 5 years Network/Server support experience for over 50 users
  • Must have own transport (reliable car)
  • Experience in managing the entire internal network of an organisation (printers, servers, hardware, software, asset tracking, implementation, ect.
  • Hands on eperience in installation, configuration and troubleshooting of Network Operating Systems such as Microsoft Server. Installation and configuration of networking switches, wireless technologies and IP enabled devices
  • Sound knowledge of Email/Exchange Servers within a Microsoft environment
  • Veeam Backup Software and general backup procedures
  • RDS RDweb/Citrix knowledge would be an advantage

DUTIES:

  • Manage the Network Systems and infrastructure
  • A good understanding of LAN/WAN Networking, Microsoft Server Systems, Windows 10/Professional/Enterprise, with a strong ability to solve & troubleshoot network, hardware and software problems
  • Support of company branches and divisions
  • Management of ticketing systems and supervision of support staff

Contact Gay Geyser

[Phone Number Removed];
Email: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Troubleshooting
  • System Support
  • Network Support

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *