IT Technician

Jan 25, 2023

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Must have own transport (reliable vehicle)
  • Valid Driver’s license
  • Minimum 3 years’ experience in IT support
  • A+, N+ and/or MCITP/MCSE

DUTIES:
Desktop, Laptops and Client Support

  • Setting up new devices according to standard procedures
  • Troubleshooting and resolving issues with existing devices
  • Resolve all calls logged through the HelpDesk system

Networking

  • Responsible for maintaining the network at all time

Auditing

  • Ensure all devices and any relevant items are loaded onto the Asset system before the device is setup for users
  • Perform monthly stock takes of IT assets

Backups

  • Ensure that all desktop and laptop backups complete successfully
  • Monitor backup reports for desktop and laptops on a daily basis
  • Manage SQL database backups

Store Room

  • Maintain all stock in storeroom

Travel/support for clients

  • Install, maintain and support all software installed at the clients premises

Contact Gay Geyser

[Phone Number Removed];
Email: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • It Support

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

