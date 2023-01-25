IT Technician

REQUIREMENTS:
- Must have own transport (reliable vehicle)
- Valid Driver’s license
- Minimum 3 years’ experience in IT support
- A+, N+ and/or MCITP/MCSE
DUTIES:
Desktop, Laptops and Client Support
- Setting up new devices according to standard procedures
- Troubleshooting and resolving issues with existing devices
- Resolve all calls logged through the HelpDesk system
Networking
- Responsible for maintaining the network at all time
Auditing
- Ensure all devices and any relevant items are loaded onto the Asset system before the device is setup for users
- Perform monthly stock takes of IT assets
Backups
- Ensure that all desktop and laptop backups complete successfully
- Monitor backup reports for desktop and laptops on a daily basis
- Manage SQL database backups
Store Room
- Maintain all stock in storeroom
Travel/support for clients
- Install, maintain and support all software installed at the clients premises
Contact Gay Geyser
[Phone Number Removed];
Email: [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- It Support
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric