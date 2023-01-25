IT Technician at Nutun

To support the business with desktop trouble shooting and IT related issues in a fast paced environment within a high performing team. This is a night shift position.
Desired Skills:
- A+
- CompTIA A+
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Our best-in-class business services enable our clients to yield optimum results. We combine unique technology, data and analytics competencies to provide a range of digitally enabled business services to a global client base. Our solutions ignite efficiency, ensure stability, introduce simplicity and enhance effectiveness.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident fund