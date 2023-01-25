Junior Back-End Developer

Jan 25, 2023

Our client, a fast growing company in the digital services, automation, design and marketing space is looking for a Junior Back-End Developer to join their team.
Minimum requirements:

  • Relevant qualifitation
  • JavaScript (non-negotiable)
  • Express
  • Socket
  • Firebase
  • MVC
  • Puppeteer

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / Facebook page @wePlace / LinkedIn [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Back-End Developer
  • JavaScript
  • Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *