Junior Front-End Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Jan 25, 2023

Our client, a fast growing company in the digital services, automation, design and marketing space is looking for a Junior Front-End Developer to join their team.
Minimum requirements:

  • Relevant qualifitation
  • JavaScript (non-negotiable)
  • Ionic
  • VUE / Angular

Desired Skills:

  • Front End Developer
  • Front-End
  • JavaScript
  • JavaScript Developer
  • Software Developer

