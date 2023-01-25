NEW WORK: Senior C# JavaScript Developer @ Remote dev shop – R850k at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This is a phenomenal opportunity with an award-winning dev shop and software platform. The current requirement is for a Senior C# Software Developer with key skills in the modern JavaScript stack. You will get involved in customer engagement/ feedback among a team of brilliance.

As a senior dev, your job will involve more than just coding: you will shape the tech stack used; advise on architecture decisions; you will create code that can handle loads of data. You will also get involved in a close-knit team culture who enjoy collaboration & forward thinking.

To land an interview, we are looking for the following:

10+ years in software development with key skill sin the .Net Stack

You are skilled in basic web tools such as: HTML, CSS, JavaScript

Key skills include C#, Net Core, SQL with [URL Removed] / React / Angular 10+ on the front-end

Node.js

RubyOnRails

Understanding of microservices & RESTful APIs is key

TDD and SOLID Principles

Agile Scrum experience

This is a full remote set up; but meet-ups and collaboration are still key! By nature, they are looking for a dev with a good sense of humour, who enjoys to knowledge share.

Reference Number for this position is ND[Phone Number Removed]; which is a permanent position offering a cost to company of R850k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact NicoleD on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

TDD

RESTFUL

SQL

.Net

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Recruitment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position