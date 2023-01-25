PartServe launches its ‘One stop Shop’

PartServe, the largest IT parts distributor in South Africa, has introduced its new ‘One Stop Shop’ ecommerce website. The site provides dealers with instant access to the company’s entire parts inventory of over 500 000 items, eliminating the need for customers to contact the company to confirm availability.

It has built-in automation tools that can handle tasks such as inventory management, order fulfilment, and customer communication, saving time and resources. The site is available to customers and dealers 24/7, allowing them to make purchases at their convenience.

The website also offers refurbished electronics, providing customers with a cost-effective alternative to buying new. The ecommerce platform offers significant time and resource savings for both customers and businesses.

PartServe director Lee Bowes says ecommerce has grown rapidly in recent years, as more and more consumers are turning to the internet to make purchases. “This new site has opened up new opportunities for us, allowing us to reach a larger audience and expand our customer base. It also enables our customers and dealers to shop at any time, from any location, and compare products and prices easily.”

He says the parts can be searched either by vendor or by serial number. “We have also introduced a tool for Lenovo where clients can simply input the serial number and all parts for that specific machine and their availability is listed. It also includes other part compatibility and inventory per region and if not available, a request a quote can be submitted.”

PartServe now also offers refurbished electronic IT equipment online including PCs, laptops, printers, scanners and televisions. Refurbished IT Equipment is often significantly cheaper than buying new, making them a more affordable option for consumers.

“With the convenience of shopping online and the ability to easily compare prices and reviews, shopping online with PartServe could not be easier. It allows customers to shop at any time and from any location, saving them time and resources. Additionally, our online shop, allows customers to easily compare parts and review product information, saving them time and resources when making purchasing decisions,” Bowes concludes.