Project Manager – Gauteng Turffontein

Project Manager

A leader in the retail industry has a position available for a PMP accredited Project Manager with experience in Waterfall and Agile methodologies, to manage projects end-to-end in different environments i.e., operations, finance procurement, IT, etc.

Desired Skills:

Agile

waterfall

budgeting

quality assurance

project management

Learn more/Apply for this position