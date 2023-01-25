R_1448 Role Title (Role Level): SAP ABAP Developer CHIEF EXPERT

Job Title: R_1448 Role Title (Role Level): SAP ABAP Developer CHIEF EXPERT

Location: Gauteng

Contract Term: 1 February 2023 – 31 December 2024

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:



SAP Module Configuration

Development documentation

Analyse and solve SAP Module issues

Conduct SAP Module process configuration

Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation

Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles

Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests

Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes

Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach

· SAP ABAP Development on ECC and S/4HANA

· Data services

· BAPIs

· Eclipse IDE

· SAP Web IDE

· SAP UI5 (simple lists) via Web IDE wizard

· SAP Cloud Platform

· SAP Solution Manager ChaRM

· SAP Business Workflow

· SAP MM-Purchasing

· SAP Ariba network

· SAP Ariba Guided Buying

· SAP Fiori Lauchpad configuration

· SAP-HCM-Personnel Administration

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Formal qualification in IT (Diploma / Degree) or relevant SAP Certification

Delivery Management

Project Solution Planning, Estimation and Costing

Application Architecture

integration Architecture

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications

7 years of SAP ABAP experience

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?



Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document

ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)

Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc

Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing

Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders.

Integration testing with other modules

Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing

Preparing the cut over strategy for MM objects

Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners

Go-live preparation and post Go-live support

Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails

Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements)

Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support

Executing the required changes through configuration

Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls

Raising Change Requests (CR’s) and writing Functional Specifications for them

Preparing test data for testing of CR’s (Change Requests)

Testing CR’s (Change Requests) and preparing test results

Carrying out regression testing

Interact with consultants of other modules

User interface transactional solutions

Desired Skills:

SAP

ABAP

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position