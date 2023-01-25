SAP Systems Analyst: HCM – Western Cape Cape Town

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a SAP System Analyst to interpret specifications to build SAP HCM systems solutions to support business processes, aligned with relevant internal and external governance.

Purpose Statements:

Interpret specifications to build SAP HCM systems solutions to support business processes, aligned with relevant internal and external governance

Design, develop and maintain automation and integration in SAP solutions in accordance with specific business requirements and IT drivers

Provide technical system support and liaise with system vendors to ensure timely resolution of escalated technical issues

Experience:

Qualifications (Minimum):

A relevant qualification

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred):

Certification in ITIL

A relevant tertiary qualification

Knowledge (Minimum):

Advanced knowledge and understanding of:

SAP ECC / S4 (incl. HR Master Data, Authorisation, Transports between landscapes, Integration with other SAP modules, Workflow, Reporting etc.)

Formal Integration practices

Systems Implementation and Technical Systems Support

Developing Integrations

Knowledge (Ideal or Preferred):

Skills:

Analytical Skills

Attention to Detail

Communications Skills

Facilitation Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Presentation Skills

Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Problem solving skills

Desired Skills:

SAP

System Analyst

EC Payroll

