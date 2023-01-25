Security Engineer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR technical expertise as a Security Engineer with at least 5 years’ relevant work experience is sought by a Joburg-based Shared Services Centre specializing in the Health sector. Your role will include maintaining backups both in Arcserve and SimpliVity, maintenance of N-able ensuring patch level security while conducting Security Audits and reporting on Security Levels including at client sites. You will also need to have the following Certifications: Microsoft 365 Certified: Security Administrator Associate, Microsoft 365 Certified: Enterprise Administrator Expert, Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate, MCSE: Productivity and preferably strong working knowledge of N-able & Arcserve UDP.

DUTIES:

Maintain backups both in Arcserve and SimpliVity.

Maintain N-able ensuring patch level security.

Conduct Security Audits.

Check and report on Security Levels including at client sites.

Design and implement solution.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Microsoft 365 Certified: Security Administrator Associate.

Microsoft 365 Certified: Enterprise Administrator Expert.

Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate.

Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert: Productivity.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 5 years’ experience.

Desirable –

Strong working knowledge of N-able and Arcserve UDP.

Strong problem-solving skills.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to facilitate discussion among people with differing backgrounds and opinions leading to consensus.

High level verbal and written communication.

Able to take ownership of all allocated functions, projects and problems.

Can work under pressure with tight deadlines in an ever-changing environment.

Ability to exercise discretion, work independently and as a part of a multi-disciplinary team.

Must have a high level of customer service orientation.

A positive attitude with the willingness to continuously grow in a fast-paced environment.

