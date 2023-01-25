Senior BI Analyst (CH874)

Our client in the Banking industry is looking for Senior BI Analysts to join their fast-growing, and exciting business in Retail (Stellenbosch).

The purpose of the position is to enable business to make better and faster decisions by utilising data and analytical skills to provide support to the wider Product Team, specified internal clients within the bank, and key business forums and committees. Education (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Actuarial, Statistics, Applied Mathematics, Engineering (Minimum)

Honours Degree in Finance or Statistics (Beneficial)

Knowledge and Experience

Minimum:

At least 5 years’ experience as Business Intelligence Analyst OR Data Analyst OR Actuarial Analyst OR Quants Analyst including experience in data driven analytics and understanding of database structure design and data extraction principles

Knowledge of and experience in using visualisation tools such as Power BI or Quicksite

Experience in identifying, quantifying and subsequently delivering insights to business decision makers

Demonstrates the following technological skills Advanced Excel & Word SQL or SAS



Ideal:

Power BI with DAX or another visualisation tool

Visual Basic

Knowledge of and experience in AWS AWS Certified Data Analytics AWS Practitioner



Skills

Deciding and Initiating Action

Applying Expertise and Technology

Delivering results & meeting customer expectations

Commercial Thinking Skills

Facilitation Skills

Numerical Reasoning skills

Presentation Skills

Problem solving skills

Key Tasks and Accountabilities

Take ownership and responsibility for allocated focus area

Delivery Business requirements

Translate business needs into data analysis and provide insights to steer decision making of the business.



Ensure the business requirement is documented appropriately to the correct standard.



Include projected timelines to address business need.



Discuss business requirement and timelines with Analytics Manager to prioritise tasks.



Prepare formal communication / feedback to stakeholders on developed report or requested analysis timeously and in an understandable format.



Responsible to review and provide feedback on data insights generated by team members.

Deliver Data Insights

Development of new report prototypes, data driven analyses and insights.



Maintenance and enhancement of existing report prototypes, data driven analyses and insights.



Distribution of report prototypes, data driven analyses and insights to clients.



Ensure report prototypes, data driven analyses and insights produced conform to the Data Analytics Life Cycle.

Ensure adherence to best practice principles and processes Adhere to agreed housekeeping principles on internal folders and databases. Ensure regular reviews and clean-ups of own work. Adhere to analytics best practice to ensure continuity in all tasks. Assist with the establishment of processes to ensure effective resolution of all

Stakeholder Engagement This includes taking ownership / operating as a primary contact for internal clients on 2 or more specific process/product area/channel/divisions

Quality Assurance Consistently produce business insight with pinpoint accuracy together with high quality recommendations that are ready for implementation and have direct benefit to bank

Level of Complexity Level of Analysis is very complex (required to be able to join data and source information from multiple sources / processes) and develop appropriate metrics and measures on this information for analysis and interpretation which takes into account the business processes.

Autonomy Requires no supervision. Mentors junior BI Analysts. Actively participates in and steers the communities of practices (COPs).



Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

General:

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

