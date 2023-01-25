Senior .Net/C# developer

Our client is looking for a skilled, passionate and experienced .Net Developer who is able to display creativity and elegance while producing new exiting development in a wide and diverse range of platforms and environments.

Area: Durbanville, Cape Town (Hybrid-will need to attend meetings occasionally)

Responsibilities:

Microsoft .Net C#

Microsoft SQL Server

HTML5 / CSS3 / Javascript

Microsoft TFS / Azure DevOps

Agile development

Scrum and Kanban methodologies

Understanding Design Principles, patterns and structures

Service Oriented Architecture

10 Yrs Developer experience.

Needs own transport and drivers license.

SA Citizen

Must pass criminal and credit checks.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft .Net C#

Javascript

Azure DevOps

SQL

