Senior .Net/C# developer – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Our client is looking for a skilled, passionate and experienced .Net Developer who is able to display creativity and elegance while producing new exiting development in a wide and diverse range of platforms and environments.
Area: Durbanville, Cape Town (Hybrid-will need to attend meetings occasionally)
Responsibilities:
- Microsoft .Net C#
- Microsoft SQL Server
- HTML5 / CSS3 / Javascript
- Microsoft TFS / Azure DevOps
- Agile development
- Scrum and Kanban methodologies
- Understanding Design Principles, patterns and structures
- Service Oriented Architecture
- 10 Yrs Developer experience.
- Needs own transport and drivers license.
- SA Citizen
- Must pass criminal and credit checks.
Desired Skills:
