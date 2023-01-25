Senior .Net/C# developer – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Jan 25, 2023

Our client is looking for a skilled, passionate and experienced .Net Developer who is able to display creativity and elegance while producing new exiting development in a wide and diverse range of platforms and environments.
Area: Durbanville, Cape Town (Hybrid-will need to attend meetings occasionally)

Responsibilities:

  • Microsoft .Net C#
  • Microsoft SQL Server
  • HTML5 / CSS3 / Javascript
  • Microsoft TFS / Azure DevOps
  • Agile development
  • Scrum and Kanban methodologies
  • Understanding Design Principles, patterns and structures
  • Service Oriented Architecture
  • 10 Yrs Developer experience.
  • Needs own transport and drivers license.
  • SA Citizen
  • Must pass criminal and credit checks.

Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft .Net C#
  • Javascript
  • Azure DevOps
  • SQL

