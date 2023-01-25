Senior PHP Developer

An exciting opportunity for our GoldenRule client in the HR field requires a skilled Senior PHP Developer. The role is permanent and semi remote with office visits once a week in the North of JHB.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Matric

B.Degree in Computer Science or related IT Degree

6 years’ experience in a development role

Exposure of billingor financial systems is advantageous

Experience required:

• 6 years’ experience within a development role, coding in PHP

• 4 – 6 years’ experience in using MS SQL or MYSQL

o Creating table structures

o Running complex SQL queries

o Managing SQL databases (backups etc.)

• 3 – 4 years’ experience within DevOps environment,having had exposure to deployments, builds, managing

servers etc. And workingwith cloud-based platforms

• Proven software development experience in PHP

• Understanding of open source projectslike Joomla, Drupal,Wikis, osCommerce, etc

• Demonstrable knowledge of web technologies including HTML, CSS, Javascript, AJAX etc

• Good knowledge of relational databases, version control tools and of developing web services

• Experience in common third-party APIs(Google, Facebook, Ebay etc)

RESPONSIBILITIES

Work closely with the IT team in completing projects.

• Troubleshoot and fix any issues relating to PHP programs.

• Ensure smooth operations of web processes and infrastructure.

• Create scripts to facilitate client systems to meet performance and objectives.

• Test and develop software for client applications.

• Create documentation for software created.

• Utilize source debuggers and write or modify client software.

• Produce results effectively and within the deadlines set.

• Attend formal and informal learning sessions as deemed necessary

• Agile thinking approach in development and management

• Problem-solving abilities in code development and application

• Investigate spec given and in collaboration with BA team, ascertain the following:

• Whether spec is viable given current architecture

• Impact on current functionalities

• Whether spec is in line with organizational objectives

• Enforcement and creation of good coding and repository practices , tooling such as GIT or BitBucket.

• Plan and estimations of prioritized items of value

• To operate within the existing eco-system and platform journey SDLC process.

• Review code committed to GitLab before accepting the merge request

• To aid in creating the technical direction of a system

• In the event of Dev Comeback, the following process is followed:

• Review specification

• Review code

• Plan for within current or future iterations

• Identify and analyse user requirements

• Prioritize, assign, and execute tasks throughout the software development life cycle

• Write well-designed, efficient code

• Review, test, and debug team members’ code

• Schedule product releases with internal teams

• Ensure our applications are secure and up to date

• Assisting in incident resolution and root cause analysis

• Writing clean, fast, and high-quality PHP scripts; ensuring they’re scalable, and delivering them on time

• Testing, troubleshooting, and maintaining software and databases so that websites and applications run

smoothly

• Working to specifications to improve the code-base and optimize the performance of websites and

applications

• Follow industry and PHP best practices to contribute to development lifecycles

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

