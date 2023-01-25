Senior PHP Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

An exciting opportunity for our GoldenRule client in the HR field requires a skilled Senior PHP Developer. The role is permanent and semi remote with office visits once a week in the North of JHB.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Matric
B.Degree in Computer Science or related IT Degree
6 years’ experience in a development role
Exposure of billingor financial systems is advantageous
Experience required:
• 6 years’ experience within a development role, coding in PHP
• 4 – 6 years’ experience in using MS SQL or MYSQL
o Creating table structures
o Running complex SQL queries
o Managing SQL databases (backups etc.)
• 3 – 4 years’ experience within DevOps environment,having had exposure to deployments, builds, managing
servers etc. And workingwith cloud-based platforms
• Proven software development experience in PHP
• Understanding of open source projectslike Joomla, Drupal,Wikis, osCommerce, etc
• Demonstrable knowledge of web technologies including HTML, CSS, Javascript, AJAX etc
• Good knowledge of relational databases, version control tools and of developing web services
• Experience in common third-party APIs(Google, Facebook, Ebay etc)
RESPONSIBILITIES
Work closely with the IT team in completing projects.
• Troubleshoot and fix any issues relating to PHP programs.
• Ensure smooth operations of web processes and infrastructure.
• Create scripts to facilitate client systems to meet performance and objectives.
• Test and develop software for client applications.
• Create documentation for software created.
• Utilize source debuggers and write or modify client software.
• Produce results effectively and within the deadlines set.
• Attend formal and informal learning sessions as deemed necessary
• Agile thinking approach in development and management
• Problem-solving abilities in code development and application
• Investigate spec given and in collaboration with BA team, ascertain the following:
• Whether spec is viable given current architecture
• Impact on current functionalities
• Whether spec is in line with organizational objectives
• Enforcement and creation of good coding and repository practices , tooling such as GIT or BitBucket.
• Plan and estimations of prioritized items of value
• To operate within the existing eco-system and platform journey SDLC process.
• Review code committed to GitLab before accepting the merge request
• To aid in creating the technical direction of a system
• In the event of Dev Comeback, the following process is followed:
• Review specification
• Review code
• Plan for within current or future iterations
• Identify and analyse user requirements
• Prioritize, assign, and execute tasks throughout the software development life cycle
• Write well-designed, efficient code
• Review, test, and debug team members’ code
• Schedule product releases with internal teams
• Ensure our applications are secure and up to date
• Assisting in incident resolution and root cause analysis
• Writing clean, fast, and high-quality PHP scripts; ensuring they’re scalable, and delivering them on time
• Testing, troubleshooting, and maintaining software and databases so that websites and applications run
smoothly
• Working to specifications to improve the code-base and optimize the performance of websites and
applications
• Follow industry and PHP best practices to contribute to development lifecycles
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML