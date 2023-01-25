Senior Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

As a Senior Developer, you’ll be working in an agile environment and utilising the latest technologies to create cutting-edge web applications. Your work will include creating new features for our existing client base as well as designing new products from scratch. You’ll also be responsible for developing high quality user interfaces and front-end code using Angula, NodeJS/Net.

Requirements:

Designs user interfaces by analyzing and understanding business requirements, as well as complying with complex security requirements.

Leads and participates in defining, documenting, and testing standards for project modules.

Writes code that is functional, maintainable, and scalable. Develops solutions using web technologies and tools to support existing business processes

Support the existing development squad with the development of applications frontends, apis as well as general assistance

Work on API gateway activities and enablement of teams to publish and subscribe from this and usage of the toolset (WSO2)

Work closely with the developers to implement solution that a line to the bank’s development standards.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required

5 years of experience in software development

Minimum of 5 years experience developing software for the web and mobile devices with a strong background in frontend development and JavaScript.

Experience with modern frontend frameworks, such as

Angular

NodeJS/.Net

APIs (Rest, GraphQL)

Relational DB (PostgreSQL)

Power BI and MS Power platform

AWS experience

Desired Skills:

Angular

NodeJS

.NET

APIs

Rest

GraphQL

PostgreSQL

POWER BI

MS Power

AWS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position