Senior Software Engineer

Senior Software Engineer – Hybrid

Be part of a Winning Team based in Randburg

R 100 000 – R 110 000 pm plus Benefits

Join this leading multi communication channel company with your expert skills in Java Development. This Fintech company is responsible for the creation and operations of some of the largest electronic services systems in SA. They offer a world class office environment boasting various facilities like a gym and canteen.

You will mainly be working with the Java programming language and will be responsible for developing web applications and computer systems. You will also be responsible for designing and testing code in the development practices.

Minimum Requirements:

BSc or higher in Computer Science or related field

Diploma/Java programming certification

Minimum 5-10 years related experience.

Must be familiar with the full software development lifecycle and processes.

It is advantageous to have experience in financial systems and accounting concepts.

ReactJS, SpringBoot/Spring, SQL, RestFUL services

As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!

For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.

Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.

Desired Skills:

Senior Software Engineer – Hybrid

SQL

SpringBoot/Spring

Learn more/Apply for this position