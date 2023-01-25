Solutions Architect

Our client, a leading and trusted compliance management software solutions provider is looking for a Solution Architect to join their team.

The job of a Solutions Architect in a nutshell:

Our client is a leading provider of B-BBEE software and advisory solutions. Our clients are supported throughout their B-BBEE compliance journey via a combination of our proprietary software solution and our team of very experienced B-BBEE specialists.

They support hundreds of medium to very large corporate clients across South Africa, and across many industry sectors. Acquiring new clients requires a Solutions Architect to engage in a consultative sales approach given the complexity of B-BBEE and the breadth of our solution.

A Solutions Architect converts a prospect into a lead by establishing a detailed understanding of the prospects B-BBEE compliance management environment, from which they craft service and solution offerings.

Why you will love this job:

You are an analytical person that wants to leverage your knowledge and engaging personality to work with and establish a relationship with prospects in a personable and professional manner.

Leads will be generated for you by a Sales Development Representative, with whom you will work closely with. Your role is to convert a lead into a prospect, and that through a consultative sales process, converts to a client.

You will be responsible for crafting solutions, nurturing leads, and prospecting throughout the sales cycle, whilst maintaining all activities within the company’s CRM system. Your revenue targets will be realistically calculated based on the Company’s years of sales experience, the market and our target clients.

Desired Qualifications, Skill set & Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree in Business or related field.

2-3 years of experience in a sales position.

Customer service experience highly preferred.

Competent presentation skills.

Ability to negotiate.

Ability to learn about various products, display and share this knowledge in a confident.

Possess a passion for finding and selling to new.

Have an understanding of business relationships and how to develop healthy client.

Possess a determination to meet and exceed sales.

Ability to motivate and encourage other salespeople with.

Retain a track record of success in closing sales and delivering quality.

Have a willingness to follow through to see that every customer receives their product and is satisfied with the outcome.

Ability to manage pipeline diligently within a CRM.

B2B sales experience an advantage.

SaaS sales experience an advantage.

Knowledge of B-BBEE legislation an advantage.

A high level of Microsoft Office proficiency, and general computer aptitude.

Impeccable interpersonal skills, and the ability to engage effectively and appropriately with personnel at all levels of an organisation.

Key Duties & Deliverables of the Role:

Maximising the Chance for Success

Winning New Clients

Ongoing Tracking & Reporting

Desired Skills:

solution architect

sales

crm

