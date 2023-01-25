Specialist SQL DBA – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jan 25, 2023

  • Responsible for the effective administration and operation of Microsoft SQL databases in the company and provide database support to the Business Unit and end-users
  • Check the performance and efficiency of the databases to meet end-user and application requirements, e.g. database queries – through the configuration of database parameters.
  • Perform capacity management, i.e. ensure databases have sufficient disk space, memory and CPU cycles to operate efficiently and meet application and end-user performance requirements.
  • Analyse, consolidate and fine tune databases to run optimally and efficiently.
  • Check that databases and applications meet specified and agreed to uptime and availability targets as set out in ITs Service Level Agreement to business.
  • Install and test the latest database upgrades and patches as recommended by Microsoft.
  • Maintain uniformity of the database versions and releases.
  • Maintain database and data standards.
  • Develop procedures and standards for the effective support and operation of the databases.
  • Define and review roles and profiles to control database access and privileges to meet end-user requirements.
  • Where applicable and recommended (good practice), implement database security encryption.
  • Check that databases are secure and aligned to good practices – as recommended by Microsoft – and ITs general.
  • Security policy Design, document and build database architectures, e.g. data modelling, data. Structures, schemas, tables, etc.
  • Design Data Warehousing and Business Intelligence platform(s).
  • In compliance with ITs Server Base Build standard and Microsoft’s recommendations, configure the Microsoft Windows servers to run Microsoft SQL databases.
  • Implement database utilities and procedures for the effective monthly management reporting.
  • Evaluate and recommend new database tools and technologies.
  • Ensure internal and external parties implement applications to run on Microsoft SQL databases as per the company’s database policy and standards.
  • Check that the databases are successfully backed up as per ITs Backup Schedule policy.
  • Develop and review (annually and after approved changes) the storage, archiving, backup and recovery procedures for databases.
  • Advise supervisor on the latest backup technologies for the continuous improvement on backup technologies for databases.
  • Restore and recover databases.
  • As per ITs Operations Calendar test the restore of databases Apply the latest and required database and application patches in line with ITs Operations Calendar (quarterly).
  • Check that each database server is correctly licensed and part of the ITs Microsoft Software Assurance and Enterprise Agreement.
  • Check that the applications and Client Access Licenses (CALs) are up-to-date and correctly licensed per database and application.
  • Check that Microsoft SQL databases are covered by a vendor support and/or vendor SLA contract.
  • Provide 2nd and 3rd line support to end-users for databases
  • Check that Service Providers develop new system functionality as per the required specifications

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Essential qualifications and experience:

  • National Diploma or Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist (MCTS) or Microsoft Systems Engineer (MCSE) (NQF6)
  • 5 years’ experience working with integrated IT systems and Operating System 3 years’ experience in maintaining and administering desktop and server hardware and operating systems including patch management, datacentre operations, enterprise backup systems and infrastructure monitoring tools. e.g. Microsoft SCOM and SCCM.
  • Valid Driver’s License

NB: Only suitably qualified applicants should forward their applications directly to: [Email Address Removed] ; quoting ref number: ISSBDA04

Desired Skills:

  • SQL Administration
  • SQL Server
  • Database Administration
  • Database Design
  • Database Support
  • Data Warehouse Design
  • Patch Management
  • Datacentre Operating
  • SCOM
  • SCCM
  • Operating System Platforms

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

