System Analyst at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Stellenbosch

ENVIRONMENT:

AN innovative Financial Services Provider based in Stellenbosch seeks a passionate & solutions-driven Systems Analyst with strong commercial acumen and facilitation skills to join its team. Your role will include liaising with Business Analyst and business to formulate technical specifications while creating technical specs & applying functional descriptions in order to steer the system development processes and performing technical maintenance and changes to the Proview system. Applicants must possess a suitable tertiary IT qualification, have 2 years’ relevant work experience in a technical and/or IT environment with detailed knowledge & understanding of IT systems, Business Process Management, business requirements and translating these to specific technology requirements, IT/Technical Business Analysis – interpretation of business rules and requirements for technical (IT) systems, T-SQL and MSSQL and Web Service application.

DUTIES:

Liaise with Business Analyst and business to formulate technical specifications.

Create technical specifications from business specifications.

Apply functional descriptions and technical specifications to steer the system development processes through linking internal and external IT technical resources to facilitate the successful implementation and maintenance of Proview.

Perform technical maintenance and changes to the Proview system as part of the SDLC process.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology.

Experience/Skills –

At least 2 years’ relevant work experience in a technical and/or IT environment.

At least 2 years’ relevant work experience.

Detailed knowledge and understanding of:

IT systems.

Understanding Business Process Management, business requirements and translating these to specific technology requirements.

IT/Technical Business Analysis – interpretation of business rules and requirements for technical (IT) systems.

T-SQL and MSSQL knowledge.

Web Service application knowledge. At least 2-3 years’ experience in managing and implementing vendor software. (Ideal to have) A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required.



ATTRIBUTES:

Communications skills.

Interpersonal & Relationship management skills.

Negotiation skills

Influencing.

Facilitation skills

Presentation skills

Analytical.

Problem solving skills.

Commercial Thinking.

Planning, organising and coordination skills.

Attention to Detail.

