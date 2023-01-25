System Analyst: TCS BaNCS – Gauteng Johannesburg North

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a System Analyst with TCS BaNCS experience to design, develop, configure, and maintain automation and integration to systems across the Systems Development Lifecycle.

Purpose Statement

Design, develop, configure, and maintain automation and integration to systems across the Systems Development Lifecycle which are aligned to business processes and relevant internal and external governance.

Provide technical system support and query resolution and liaise with system parties to ensure timely resolution of technical issues.

Enhance processes supporting the systems or solutions

Experience

Min:

At least 3 – 5 years’ relevant experience in Systems Design and Analysis

Banking experience

TCS BaNCS

Ideal:

Jira

Confluence

Banking Experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Systems

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant post graduate degree in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Basic knowledge & understanding of:

Computer Systems

Databases and Query language (i.e., SQL)

Ideal:

Understanding of:

Capitec Bank’s systems environment

Capitec Bank business model

Systems Analysis Methodologies

ITIL Principles and the application thereof

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Influencing Skills

Facilitation Skills

Presentation Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills.

Commercial Thinking Skills

Planning, organising, and coordination skills.

Attention to Detail

Desired Skills:

System analyst

Jira

Confluence

