Technical Automation Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Our client, a Company specializing in Intelligent Software Solutions is looking for a Technical Automation Analyst to join their team.

Summary of Role and Context:

The Technical Automation Analyst is responsible for a full range of activities which ensure the process automation, efficiencies and excellence of the Customer. The Technical Automation Analyst is the main link between business and IT in process delivery. The Technical Automation Analyst will be required to work on multiple projects concurrently and manage his / her time effectively. The role requires a balance between courageously building the business of future, to adapt and scale and at the same time ensuring that immediate issues are solved with a combination of technologies.

Key Responsibilities:

Facilitating workshops with business users in order to gather requirements, generate ideas and validate future designs.

Responsible for assessing, mapping, optimizing and digitizing business processes for Automtion.

Identify and document business requirements specifications in line with business goals.

Incident Management and Resolution with Branches, COEs’ and Rest of the company relating to Automation.

Impact Analysis on severity of issues to determine and quantify the scale of problems for prioritization metrics

Ensure restoration of service for high priority fixes / builds in co-ordination with development team.

Co-ordination between Business to manage demand and validation of the business cases which are in the pipeline.

Undertaking of business analysis work for projects / fixes in terms of clarity, completeness and accuracy to ensure that builds address business requirements.

Design and documentation of technical specifications with Developers for Automations and gaining signoff through appropriate channels

Understand Basic robot design, building and testing for implementation into QA.

Cross Functional solution design incorporating LOB systems, SQL Databases, Workflow and Robotics. – Innovative Mindset / Thinking.

Recommending, designing and implementing system changes in other systems to fast track implementation, enhance / streamline the Automation solution.

Required Knowledge, Experience and Skills

5-10 years process engineering and implementation experience

Advanced Excel, Powerpoint, Word, Visio Etc

Power BI , SQL ( Design, Extraction and Queries and Dashboard build)

Programming Knowledge or experience ( Language agnostic)

Problem solving ability and courage to pursue new ideas.

Resilience in facing challenges , as well as being flexible to accommodate alternate solutions.

Focused on delivery, and ability to deal with pressure and non-standard hours or working times.

3-5 years change management experience

Experience in the insurance industry preferred

5 years workflow or digital process design experience

Experience in project management and large software development projects.

Educational Requirements:

B-degree or similar an advantage

Business analysis qualification an advantage

Project Management qualification an advantage

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / Facebook page @wePlace / LinkedIn [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

sql

power BI

Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position