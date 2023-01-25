UI Designer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for an UI Designer to develop, evaluate, implement and influence world class UI design for digital platforms whilst conforming to the Bank’s brand fundamentals to optimise the client experience.

Purpose Statement:

To develop, evaluate, implement and influence world class User/Client Experience UX/UI design for digital platforms whilst conforming to the Bank’s brand fundamentals to optimise the client experience.

To constantly enhance user experience through usability studies, contributing to translating feature requirements into interactive and visual designs across platforms, and work closely with Technology teams and User Interface (UI) Designers, and/or creating.

Key Tasks & Accountabilities:

Design and develop client experience touch points according to best practice standards and methodologies.

Conduct regular research (local and international), interviews and investigations to understand client experience behaviours and trends.

Identify gaps or opportunities for change in the Bank’s digital landscape from a UX experience perspective.

Strive to perfect the existing user interfaces by identifying areas of improvement.

Ensure adherence to design standards and specification.

Ensure the digital product meets the client’s needs.

Liaise and communicate with all relevant delivery teams and business area stakeholders throughout the Agile product development lifecycle.

Provide regular feedback (verbal and written reports) to stakeholders of findings to influence our digital touch points.

Remain current with latest industry trends and technologies.

Provide research results to evaluate current designs and recommend new ideas and innovative ways to create future fit design concepts and direction.

Promote UX/UI and brand standards.

Develop and maintain design quality standards to ensure a consistent yet simple/intuitive UX that must be applied by stakeholders e.g. client experience and development teams for our digital touch points.

Optimise client experience through client interaction and data.

Coordinate and align design changes with stakeholders to ensure an appropriate but consistent digital/brand experience with all the Bank’s client touch points (Omni-channel).

Develop prototypes (static wireframes and interactive prototypes) to visualise concept examples, tested by clients.

Evaluate the usability of the design through findings and recommendations by real user groups:

Analyse and manage digital solutions performance in terms of take-up and usage.

Identify and track benefits to maximise business and client value.

Identify client experience improvement opportunities.

Support development teams in their digital product delivery.

Action and contribute to project/task/improvements implementation is on time, coordinated and design standards are adhered to.

Design quality user experience touch points by supporting and collaborating with the delivery team across various channel delivery.

Presenting client experience solutions and managing stakeholder expectations.

Job Requirements:

Relevant Certifications

Knowledge and Experience:

Knowledge:

Minimum:

Knowledge of:

Sketch, Figma or similar

Prototyping using InVision or similar

Thorough understanding of simplified user-centred design methodologies

Understanding of Google Material Design

Ideal:

Knowledge of psychology and/or anthropology (as it pertains to CX/UX/UI principles)

Agile practices

Experience:

Minimum:

At least 5 years’ experience in UI design for mobile devices and web

At least 5 years’ experience in digital

Proficiency in Sketch, Figma, Adobe XD, or something similar

Prototyping experience in InVision or similar

Thorough experience in user journeys and wire-framing

Experience with design patterns and standards

Experience in crafting beautiful interfaces for mobile and web

A digital portfolio and/or links to products involved in

Experience collaborating with business stakeholders and developers

Ideal:

At least 2 years’ experience in the financial sector

Strong creative background to support UI methodologies

Agile software development background

Experience in usability testing

Portal and dashboard design experience to ensure the solution meets client expectations

Analytics background

Passion for interaction design and animations

Technological Skills:

