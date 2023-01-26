Application Architect

Jan 26, 2023

Responsibilities

  • Perform systems analysis and design activities by assessing requirements considering feasibility, impact and cost
  • Work closely with the principal architect and other stakeholders to provide highly available and performant solution architectures that support the strategic direction of the business
  • Be involved in multiple projects in a technical advisory role, as well as liaise with the various stakeholders, including the product owner, business analyst, the project development team lead and the principal architect
  • Identify and suggest design patterns and practices which can be useful throughout the organization and assist with documenting and evangelizing them
  • Contribute to the overall architectural and technical vision of the organization, as well as assist with the documentation and the implementation thereof
  • Assist with implementing various designs and ideas to enhance the current cloud infrastructure

Minimum requirements

  • Passionate about C# / .NET
  • Experience in developing and designing distributed services
  • You have excellent technical skills, come from a software background, and have proven development skills as there is a large hands-on element to this role
  • You have excellent communication skills
  • You have a strong passion for designing and seeing through the implementation of highly available and performant systems, including validating the implementation through extensive load tests and high availability tests
  • You have good documentation and diagramming skills and a desire to communicate and back up designs using documentation

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .Net

