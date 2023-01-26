Backend Java Developer at Hire Resolve – Gauteng Centurion

Our client in the Fintech Industry is searching for an experienced Backend Java (Springboot) Developer to join their team based in Centurion on a hybrid working model.

Requirements:

Degree/Diploma (BSc Computer Science)

4-7 Years’ experience in backend development

Headless java applications, i.e. backend applications / services

SQL knowledge and the use of MySQL/MariaDB and Postgres databases

Telco protocols such as SMPP and Diameter

Java communications technologies such as SOAP, JSON, etc.

High volume message handling (think: thousands of SMS messages per second)

Socket programming in Java

Safe thread programming

Know your way around large Linux systems

Experience in basic trouble shooting and tracing (think: wireshark, tcpdump, ping, etc)

Optimization Inter application communication

Threading Linux

Must have some Linux experience (Deploy, Debug Java in Linux)

Databases MySQL Marius DB

Industry Telecoms, Financial background preferred but not essential

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

Alternatively, you are welcome to contact or connect with either Simone or Carmen at [Phone Number Removed];.

