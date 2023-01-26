Backend Java Developer at Hire Resolve – Gauteng Centurion

Jan 26, 2023

Our client in the Fintech Industry is searching for an experienced Backend Java (Springboot) Developer to join their team based in Centurion on a hybrid working model.

Requirements:

  • Degree/Diploma (BSc Computer Science)
  • 4-7 Years’ experience in backend development
  • Headless java applications, i.e. backend applications / services
  • SQL knowledge and the use of MySQL/MariaDB and Postgres databases
  • Telco protocols such as SMPP and Diameter
  • Java communications technologies such as SOAP, JSON, etc.
  • High volume message handling (think: thousands of SMS messages per second)
  • Socket programming in Java
  • Safe thread programming
  • Know your way around large Linux systems
  • Experience in basic trouble shooting and tracing (think: wireshark, tcpdump, ping, etc)
  • Optimization Inter application communication
  • Threading Linux
  • Must have some Linux experience (Deploy, Debug Java in Linux)
  • Databases MySQL Marius DB
  • Industry Telecoms, Financial background preferred but not essential

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

Alternatively, you are welcome to contact or connect with either Simone or Carmen at [Phone Number Removed];.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Java Programming
  • MySQL
  • SMPP
  • Diameter

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *