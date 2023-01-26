Backend Java Developer at Hire Resolve – Gauteng Centurion

Our client in the Fintech Industry is searching for an experienced Backend Java (Springboot) Developer to join their team based in Centurion on a hybrid working model.
Requirements:
- Degree/Diploma (BSc Computer Science)
- 4-7 Years’ experience in backend development
- Headless java applications, i.e. backend applications / services
- SQL knowledge and the use of MySQL/MariaDB and Postgres databases
- Telco protocols such as SMPP and Diameter
- Java communications technologies such as SOAP, JSON, etc.
- High volume message handling (think: thousands of SMS messages per second)
- Socket programming in Java
- Safe thread programming
- Know your way around large Linux systems
- Experience in basic trouble shooting and tracing (think: wireshark, tcpdump, ping, etc)
- Optimization Inter application communication
- Threading Linux
- Must have some Linux experience (Deploy, Debug Java in Linux)
- Databases MySQL Marius DB
- Industry Telecoms, Financial background preferred but not essential
If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com
Alternatively, you are welcome to contact or connect with either Simone or Carmen at [Phone Number Removed];.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Java Programming
- MySQL
- SMPP
- Diameter
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree